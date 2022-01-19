Kimbe set for CCIC challenge

CCIC Competition Manager Sam Koi approved and confirmed this, early this week. Draws are now already.

West New Britain and East New Britain (ENB) have always been part of the competition over the past decade however due to lack of sponsorship and logistical constraints, ENB couldn’t make it this year.

CCIC Competition Manager Sam Koi said while initial dialogues with New Ireland and the Autonomous Region Of Bougainville have been established with favorable feedbacks, effects of the pandemic has not made it possible.

Koi said based on those underlying issues, Kimbe will now represent the NGI Challenge with four clubs already registered and confirmed for this weekend. They are Mosa Weevils, Hoskins Muruks, Kimbe Dolphins, and Kimbe Marlins.