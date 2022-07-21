Kimbe Secondary Up In Flames

The fire is believed to have been started by some unknowns from the staff tea room then it spread out quickly engulfing the building with a raging fire.

The first fire truck arrived but was too late and though the Firemen attempted to contain the raging inferno it was to no avail.

The second big fire truck that arrived managed to put off the fire completely, however, nothing could be salvaged as the entire building with everything inside was decreased to ashes, with only the burning fire extinguished.

The grade 10.1 classroom was also put on fire around the same time but was saved by the boarding student boys who saw it on time and put out the fire.

The teaching staff and members of the school do not know the reason behind this incident and the speculations are that certain failed angry students took this election period to pursue their personal grievances.