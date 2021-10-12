Kimbe Police Complete Training

The training involved 45 officers from Mobile Squad (MS) 19 and Kimbe Task force.

The training ended on Saturday 9th October with a small but significant graduation ceremony at the Bernard Vogae Memorial Park witnessed by Governor Sasindran Muthuvel and Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Chief Inspector Januarius Vosivai.

Governor Muthuvel said what the province could offer in assistance to the police is proper equipment and tools to protect their lives as they carry out their work.

“People think it is easy to be a police officer. But, the moment they step out of their home to go to work, there is no guarantee that they can go back home alive. This is a luxury that a lot of us have in our jobs. So in order for most of us to enjoy the comfort that we have in our own field of work, these people have to be on their feet, toiling and facing the danger anytime.”

Muthuvel told the officers that they have a responsibility to the citizens to give them a safe environment that they can live freely in.

He also told residents that they have to cooperate with the police and appreciate the challenges that police officers go through to give them a safe society.

West New Britain Provincial Police Commander, Januarius Vosivai thanked Governor Muthivel and Member for Talasea, Francis Maneke for providing food during the training and said the training did not have any other funding.

“This training was funded by the officers themselves; there was no support for it. Food for the training was provided for by the governor and the member, otherwise, everything else, including the initiative to run the training came from the officers themselves.

He acknowledged the MS19 Commander and all section commanders and all the members of the force.

“This is the first training undertaken by the MS19 in the province and we are very fortunate that they’re now trained and they are ready to do their jobs.

“When policemen do not regularly undergo training, they lose their skills and knowledge, so it is good that the police officers themselves understand the need for training and organize it themselves,” he added.