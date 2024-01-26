Kimbe Police acquire Drone for Operations

He thanked West New Britain Governor Sasindran Muthuvel for the drone, which has a 10 km radius. It will enable police to patrol extensive areas without leaving the station. The device is useful in preliminary reconnaissance and allows the police to assess situations before deploying personnel.

The drone also has an SD Card feature, enabling the recording of operations for evidentiary purposes. Commissioner Barkie stressed the importance of having a visual record, stating, "Pictures don't lie." The drone will also reduce physical exertion for police personnel, be used for hill checks and minimise the need for officers to ascend difficult terrains unnecessarily.

Barkie outlined plans to initiate training sessions for police officers on drone operations, starting the following week. He underscored the significance of incorporating this technology into their practices. In addition to the drone, Barkie disclosed the acquisition of small canisters of pepper spray as a means of promoting the use of minimum force by law enforcement.

He explained that these measures were taken to explore alternatives to firearms and expressed openness to obtaining more equipment based on their effectiveness.

Governor Muthuvel commended the efforts of the police force in safeguarding the region during the recent unrest in Port Moresby. The governor affirmed the provincial government's commitment to supporting law enforcement and ensuring the safety of the community.