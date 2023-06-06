Kimbe market redevelopment houses top facilities

Taking center stage is the nearing completion of the Kimbe Market redevelopment project in West New Britain, which places great emphasis on environmental sustainability throughout its design. Here are the notable features incorporated into the market:

The market buildings will be equipped with an impressive array of 100 solar panels, harnessing the power of the sun to supply electricity and lighting, reducing the reliance on non-renewable energy sources.

Furthermore, the market areas will be illuminated by 30 powerful solar lights, ensuring visibility while minimizing energy consumption.

Recognizing the importance of water conservation, the redevelopment includes the installation of 40 rainwater harvesting tanks. These tanks will be fitted with water pumps and filtration systems, guaranteeing a sustainable supply of safe drinking water for vendors and visitors alike.

Additionally, the collected rainwater will be utilized for toilet facilities and ablution amenities, further reducing the strain on freshwater resources.

To mitigate the risk of flooding during heavy rainfall, an extensive stormwater and drainage system will be implemented. This system will effectively manage the flow of water, safeguarding the market and its surroundings from potential water-related damage.

Prioritizing environmental protection, a wastewater treatment system will be integrated into the redevelopment. This system ensures that wastewater generated within the market is treated and purified before being safely released into the surrounding drainage system, minimizing pollution and maintaining the integrity of local ecosystems.

Addressing the critical issue of waste management, the Kimbe Market redevelopment will include comprehensive facilities for the collection, separation, and proper disposal of general, green, and recyclable waste, including plastics.

By implementing effective waste management practices, the project aims to combat plastic pollution and promote a cleaner environment.

The Kimbe Market redevelopment is set to significantly boost the economic development of West New Britain. By providing a safe, accessible, and environmentally sustainable marketplace, it will facilitate local trade and commerce while promoting responsible practices.

This transformative project is made possible through the joint funding efforts of the Australian and New Zealand Governments, as well as the West New Britain Provincial Government.

As the Kimbe Market redevelopment nears its completion, it stands as a shining example of the fruitful partnership between Australia and PNG.