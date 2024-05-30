Kimbe Hosts Key Bilateral Meetings

Deputy Governor Joseph Naipu delivered Governor Sasindran Muthuvel’s welcome speech and remarks on his behalf during his absence due to the current parliament session.

In his address, Naipu highlighted the historical and ongoing ties between the two nations, emphasizing their shared geography and common interests. He noted that both countries have enjoyed a mutually beneficial relationship since establishing formal diplomatic ties in 1978, a relationship that has grown stronger through various cooperative efforts.

West New Britain, renowned for the New Britain Palm Oil Limited, shares maritime boundaries with the Solomon Islands, providing a strategic backdrop for these significant bilateral discussions.

Deputy Governor Naipu expressed gratitude on behalf of both the national and provincial governments of PNG for hosting the event, underscoring the importance of these meetings in addressing common challenges and exploring opportunities for mutual benefit.

He congratulated the Solomon Islands on the successful election of Prime Minister Jeremiah Manele, also acknowledging the contributions of his predecessor, Manasseh Sogavare.

Naipu reaffirmed PNG’s commitment to deepening its bilateral relationship with the Solomon Islands, particularly through continuous cooperation in key strategic areas, including border security, education, trade, and investment. He also highlighted the ongoing efforts to conclude the review of the Treaty and other border agreements between the two nations.

Deputy Governor Naipu opened the back-to-back meetings, encouraging continued cooperation and partnership between PNG and the Solomon Islands in the spirit of mutual respect and friendship.