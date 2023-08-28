Kimbe hosts first Oil Palm Policy consultation

Consultations are being held to gather the views of oil palm growers and then formulate a regulatory framework to benefit the growers and the milling companies.

Consultations started on Friday 25th August, 2023 at Liamo Reef Resort. The second and third consultations will be held in Lae for the Momase region, and Port Moresby for the Southern region.

The Department of Agriculture and Oil Palm Industries Corporation was directed, as a matter of urgency by the government, to review the current Oil Palm Industry Corporation (OPIC) Act 1992.

The legislative review exercise will contribute to the repealing of the current OPIC Act 1992 replace it with the Oil Palm Industry Authority Act, and transform the OPIC into an authority, to better regulate the Oil Palm Industry.

A review team was established to undertake the review and provide options to the government on policy and legislative reforms in the oil palm sector. The introduction of a policy or a regulatory framework is important as it allows the government to regulate to ensure standards and enforce compliance. It also allows for a level playing field for all industry participants.

The policy therefore provides the framework for government intervention to ensure the growth of the oil palm industry in PNG. Currently, there are no standards or a clear framework that provides the basis for the government to administer and regulate the oil palm industry. This has resulted in the lack of Government focus coordination to address various issues in the oil palm industry.

The review team presented an overview of the draft policy on oil palm in Kimbe. It shared that the oil palm industry has been operating in PNG without any government regulation. It also clarified that the current OPIC Act 1992 does not empower OPIC to regulate the oil palm industry, except to provide extension services to smallholders.