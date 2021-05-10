Kimbe to host SME training

The program is part of the nationwide entrepreneurial campaign which focuses on empowering Papua New Guineans embrace entrepreneurship as the way forward for wealth creation and financial success.

Program facilitator Lamang Business Consultants (LBC) highlighted the observation that more and more Papua New Guineans were becoming spectators in economic development of the country, ultimately giving rise to this program.

Principal of LBC and business coach, Luther Lamang said many Papua New Guineans lacked the knowledge and skills to actively participate in economic activities.

“While others may have the necessary business knowledge and skills, they still cannot take hold of business opportunities because they lack the motivation to propel them forward,” Lamang said.

“Many others have also been brainwashed that getting a job is the ultimate means of creating wealth and achieving financial success, so they pursue jobs more rigidly that they forget the option of becoming an entrepreneur.”

“This program is rolled out to provide solutions to this different areas through an inclusive and holistic approach.” Lamang further stressed that business successes did not rely on financial literacy alone but that entrepreneurs must also possess sound business management skills, be able to read economic trends and have a success mindset to be competitive,” he said.

Photo courtesy: LBC