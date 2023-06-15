Kimbe Hospital funding still being finalized

Treasurer Ian Ling Stuckey responded saying that it is not a straightforward issue but the government is getting there, stating ‘hopefully’ he will have some good news to report to Governor Muthuvel in the near future.

“Kimbe hospital will cost around K300 million. That’s a very large project so that requires a lot of assessment. To get straight to the point, the status of the Kimber hospital, treasury is now finalizing an NEC submission to take to cabinet to endorse this particular project.

Treasurer says there are five other similar large projects totaling K1.2 billion.

“We have to ensure that funding that takes place falls within our financing plan for this year and falls within our five-year framework as well,” said the Treasurer.