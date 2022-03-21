Kimbe Elementary Teachers College opens

While there, they also officiated in cutting the ribbon for the new West New Britain Elementary Teachers College.

The opening up of the AOG Church’s Kimbe Elementary Teachers Training College took place on Friday 18th March, 2022.

Counsellor Barclay in her remarks said that education is seen as the future for PNG and the place where PNG’s future leaders were and are made. She said she holds a special interest for teachers colleges in PNG as her mother was there in 1967 as a teacher and worked and she herself was born in East New Britain.

High Commissioner Taula said it was a pleasure to be present to witness the occasion with Counsellor Barclay.

“It’s a real pleasure for me to be here and as Diane said Education is such an important part of the lives of our children but also the future of our families and our countries and I’m really happy to see the work that you are doing to advance that for the children of Kimbe.”

The college is managed by the Jubilee Institute of Higher Institutions.

Governor Sasindran Muthuvel mentioned that they have helped the AOG church with funding worth K100, 000 from the 2021 budget and have another K200, 000 in the budget to specifically cater to assisting the establishment of this elementary Teachers Training College at the AOG church precinct for 2 years.

They will be moved when a separate location has been identified.