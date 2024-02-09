Kimadi CBO signs Conservation Deed

It was a historic moment for the Kimadi Community Based Organisation (CBO) in Dibor village when they launched their Natural Resource Management Area and Land Usage Plan on Wednesday, 7th of February.

This also coincided with the signing of their Conservation Deed.

Dibor is known for warding off prospectors of logging and sand mining in their area as the beaches there are nesting grounds for the endangered Leatherback turtles.

They have now resorted to sustainable economic practices to alleviate their living by creating CBOs that they work through to manage their resources to be economically stable.

These were made possible through training and guidance from donor partners and stakeholders.

The community, through the USAIDs Lukautim Graun Program (LPG), facilitated by DT Global and The Nature Conservancy (TNC) embarked on a 12-step process in preparing the community to come up with their Resource Management Plan.

According to TNC Country Director Ruth Konia, there were so many challenges associated with check listing the 12-step process in establishing the Resource Management Plan.

Some of them included:

Community Entry

Community Engagement

Community Dialogue

Community empowerment

Education of resources management and use

Pre-Prior Consent

The community was challenged to take ownership and utilize the training received to ensure that they thrived economically whilst their land resources were preserved.

Training such as the Financial Literacy Training (FLT) was vital for locals in securing SME loans for their CBO, various groups and associations in their economic ventures to source income in sustaining their livelihoods.

Partners from Forestry, Fisheries and WWF were also invited to the occasion to inform Kimadi CBO of various projects that they can venture into regarding their land and sea resources for economic benefits.

Terence Baiyo from the Provincial Commerce office encouraged the Kimadi CBO members to start now in creating opportunities through the SME sector and seriously save income generated to continue expanding so that their living standards can be uplifted.

He also encouraged them to seek further information and assistance through the Commerce office for how they can initiate economic entities without exploiting their natural resources.

The Management Plan covers approximately 8490 hectares (5020 ha terrestrial and 3468 ha marine).

The Kimadi Conservation Deed signed lasts for five years and will be reviewed and renewed after expiration.