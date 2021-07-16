Kimadan Gets TB Facilities

Two male and female TB wards and four units for health workers were built at a total cost of K416,000 through counterpart funding from the Namatanai District Development Authority (NDDA) who contributed k300,000, with K30,000 paid by the Big Tabar landowners Association. The remaining balance was paid by the United Church Christian Health Services and the Kimadan Health Center.

When opening the facilities, Namatanai MP and NDDA Chairman, Walter Schnaubelt said partnership is key to development in communities and without it, the district would not go far.

“I am aware of the challenges in the communities and because of this understanding, I am able to make the best possible decision to help you,” Schnaubelt said.

He also told those present that the money that was being given to the people belonged to them and he was only taking care of it and is making sure that dissemination of these funds is fair throughout the electorate.

Kimadan Health center Sister in charge, Anna Rhawes said that the nurses were grateful for the funding assistance of K180,000 and additional 119,000 to stock the new ward and living quarters with household items.

“We are so overwhelmed with happiness for the completion of this project, we now have two TB wards and four units for staff,” she said.

“Now our TB patients will be able to sleep in a conducive environment and be able to complete their medication,’ she added.

Regional Health Secretary for the United Church Health Services, Agnes Rangia said this was a historical moment for the ministry as the TB ward was a vision that began in 2010 and now after 10 years, it has been achieved.

“I acknowledge the villagers, communities for contributing to what is here today, a contribution from all partners.”