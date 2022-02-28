Killing Of Chinese Man Under Probe

Assistant Commissioner of Police - Northern Region, Peter Guinness ACP Guinness has confirmed with police officers from Madang that investigation into the shooting had started, with Criminal Investigation Division (CID) officers are obtaining statement from witnesses.

He said Police are working around the clock to identify suspects involved in the robbery and murder of the Chinese businessman, Weng Yanquing, 41, of the Fujian Province of China. According to police he was shot on his chest with a homemade stapler gun when he was about to close his shop.

He was employed as the store manager of Wengs/Good Life Supermarket.

“I am very sorry for what had happened and I will assure the Chinese community in Madang that the police will still catch up with the suspects involved. I want the people of Madang to assist police with information if they know about anyone involved in the robbery.

“If we want Madang to be like what it was it the past, we must report criminals to the police so they can be arrested and charged so the province will be safe. When we hide them we are adding more to the law and order problems in the province,” ACP Guinness said.

He said from information received, the outgoing PPC of Madang Acting Supt Mazuc Rubiang and the Madang Rural police commander Inspector, Patrick Wallis had met with the Chinese community in Madang after bidding farewell to Yanquing's body at the airport and assured them that police had started their investigation.

Police have urged the Chinese community to work closely with them so suspects are arrested and charged.

ACP Guinness added that the leaders in the province must not turn a blind eye on the increasing crime rate in the province and expect the police to do everything to fight crime.

He said they must work together to fight crime so there will be better police service in the province.