Kikori DDA welcomes new members

The Member for Kikori, Soroi Eoe, congratulated the new president of West Kikori, Buara Esega, and the appointed member representing women, Heagi Luki of Apiope village.

Both board members were sworn in on December 21st by Senior Magistrate Ernest Wilmot, witnessed by the rest of the KDDA Board, including the chairman, Soroi Eoe.

Esega is from Ward 12 - Dopima. He assumes the West Kikori president role after the passing of former president, Late Paul Dodobai, late last year.

Eoe also congratulated Heagi Luki. Luki has been appointed as the new Women’s Representative for the Kikori District Development board, replacing the late Lina Ori, who passed away this year.

The Kikori District Development Authority and its administration say they look forward to working closely with the new members to address development issues in the district.

(The KDDA board members with women’s representative, Heagi Luki, on the left, and president of West Kikori, Buara Esega, at centre back)