Kikori DDA aligns plans to MTDP IV

Kikori DDA is the first district to align its plans toward the MTDP IV that was launched two weeks ago.

At the consultative meeting held last week, discussions surrounded capturing plans to address mainly the law-and-order issues throughout the district. Other issues brought up were on health, education, business development, service delivery and infrastructural development.

The consultation was facilitated by Katara Bay Investments who were engaged by the Kikori DDA strict Development Authority to conduct consultative meetings to review the 5 Year Kikori District Development Plan 2018 to 2022 and chart the next 5-year Development Plan.

This is the second consultative meeting held in Kerema. The next consultative meeting will be held in Kikori at a later date.

In attendance were representatives of the Gulf Provincial Government, Kikori District Administration, key LLG staff and ward members. Also attending were government development agencies, Department of Implementation and Rural Development; and Department of Provincial and Local Level Government Affairs.