Kids for Conservation Program a Success

Seven enthusiastic young nature lovers joined the program for a day filled with exciting adventures and hands-on learning about the importance of conservation.

Participants embarked on journeys to discover the wonders of nature, engaged in play-based learning and took part in various hands-on activities.

Each child was awarded a Kids for Conservation Certificate at the end of the program, recognizing their commitment to understanding and preserving the environment.

The organizers are excited to announce the next session of the Kids for Conservation program, scheduled for Thursday, June 27th.

The Park encourages parents to secure a spot for their young explorers by registering now. The team looks forward to welcoming more children and embarking on additional exciting adventures together.