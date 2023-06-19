Kidnapping Investigation Intensifies

Commissioner Manning made it clear that there is no time limit to the investigation, emphasizing that criminals and their associates will be pursued until justice is served. He stressed that this new and emerging crime poses a significant threat to national security and must be eradicated at any cost.

Commissioner Manning revealed that the police force has been diligently investigating the case since the initial kidnapping of an Australian academic and his Papua New Guinean counterparts. Through their efforts, they have established communication links between the criminals and several prominent leaders at the district, provincial, and national levels. The commissioner expressed a keen interest in questioning these leaders to determine their relationship with the criminals and the nature of their communication.

The police have identified individuals who have aided the fugitives responsible for the abductions in Bosavi. These individuals, including some local elected representatives, will face arrest and charges. Commissioner Manning described the kidnappers and their associates as domestic terrorists, responsible for instilling fear in communities, particularly in isolated areas. He vowed that these criminals, regardless of their direct involvement or obstruction of law enforcement, will be apprehended and face the consequences of their actions.

Community support has been instrumental in the investigation, with local residents expressing their frustration with the situation. To bolster their efforts, the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary has deployed personnel and equipment from the PNG Defence Force, collaborating on a joint operation. Additional resources are being allocated to the mission.

The evolving information and communications technology capacity of the RPNGC and other government agencies have proven successful in strengthening the operation. Utilizing advanced communication technologies, law enforcement officials have improved their ability to track the movements and exchange of information among the criminals and their associates. Furthermore, an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) will be employed to aid in surveillance within the area.

Commissioner Manning assured the public that both the police force and the PNG Defence Force remain present in the region and will continue their efforts until the threat is eliminated. Deputy Police Commissioner for Regional Operations, Dr Philip Mitna, has also returned from the area to oversee the situation and assess the necessary measures to tackle the threat.

In terms of victim support, Commissioner Manning affirmed that all victims of the recent kidnapping have been safely rescued. They are currently receiving medical attention, counseling, and the necessary assistance to recover from the traumatic experience. The government, through the joint efforts of the police and the PNG Defence Force, is actively supporting the victims and their families during this difficult time.