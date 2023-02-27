Kidnappers told to surrender

Prime Minister James Marape made these remarks when welcoming the Bosavi hostages after they were released to police by their captors in Bosavi in the Nipa Kutubu area of Southern Highlands Province.

“This is the first time this sort of thing has happened and it must be the last time. It must not be repeated. As your Prime Minister, let me tell you today, crime does not pay. I appeal to you to pick up MSME, agriculture, tourism and work to earn your money to make a living.

The Prime Minister called on the kidnappers to surrender themselves to police as police and military personnel will be in the area until they bring in the kidnappers.

"I am aware that you came with issues from logging operations at Kamusi but two wrongs do not right a wrong. If you do not surrender yourselves, police will pursue you. They will continue their operations and deal with you if you do not surrender.

Marape thanked the police, military, Intelligence and community leaders who, he said, worked together to have the last three hostages released without harm.

The PM went on to appeal to every youth to make an honest living.

“To those up there thinking you can make money through the barrel of a gun, I want to make it very clear to you that this is a false fascination, a clear imagination that will not bear any long-term dividends for yourself,” said PM Marape.

“There is no place where you can engage in such outright criminal activities and get away. The law will, and always does, catch up with you. As we proceed from this year onwards, we will be empowering our police and military to restore the Rule of Law in the country.”