Key election observations

The National Research Institute Spotlight volume 16, Issue 17 entitled: “Key findings from the 2022 National General Election observations in the Highlands region of Papua New Guinea” by Jeremy Goro, Research Fellow, gives an insight on how the National General Elections were conducted in the Highlands region.

For campaign strategies, it was observed that campaign started well ahead prior to official nomination as awareness and lobbying for support.

The key issues that were observed during the 2022 National General Elections were the following:

Common Roll issues,

Control, block, and distributive voting,

Compromising of voting materials,

Lack of security for polling officials, and

Time constraints/limited time.

The key recommendations to improve the electoral process include the following:

Develop a new mechanism to update common roll, and

Improve election planning and administration by including two or more commissioners to assist the Chief Electoral Commissioner.

The Publication can be accessed on the PNG NRI website.