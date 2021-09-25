Kerevat Jail Needs Support

Making this call to fellow LLG presidents was Toma Vunadidir LLG president, Robert Mati.

He accompanied by LLG presidents in Gazelle District - Central Gazelle Joe Endo, Livuan Reimber Sam Piniau, Inland Baining Karl Baru, Lassul Baining Bernard Kulap and executive officer to Gazelle MP Misikaram Eliuda visited Kerevat Correctional Services institution on Thursday and presented K3000 worth of food purchased by Toma Vunadidir LLG.

He stressed that there is not much support from the Government and Kerevat jail has taken on writing to business houses in ENB to support with food rations and rehabilitation programs.

“Respective LLG administrations must support inmates because at the end of day they (inmates) are still part of the community. These inmates will return to the community and support LLGs with their skills obtained from rehabilitation programs taught in prison,” Mr Mati said.

He said it is important to show love and care to the inmates; their freedom may be restricted for a period but they are still citizens of this country and province and will be free someday.

“I invited members of the Gazelle DDA board to accompany me on this visit so they can see for themselves and appreciate how our inmates are being looked after in jail,” Mr Mati said.

Central Gazelle president Joe Endo made a commitment of K3, 000 fuel to assist in preparations by the jail for a retirement parade for six Correctional Services Officers planned for October 15.

Kerevat Jail commander, Margaret Garap appreciated this initiative by Toma Vunadidir LLG administration calling for more dialogue from LLGs saying the facility belonged to the people of ENB.