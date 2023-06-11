Kerema, months without power

The cause of the power outage is due to a mechanical fault to a PNG Power generator that has taken this long to fix.

PPL Kerema Manager, Dos Ipanda in March had assured town residents that the generator was experiencing faults due to damaged engine parts; and PPL would make purchase of the spare parts abroad.

Since then the power blackouts still continues into the month of June, as town residents don’t know when power will be restored.

The Kerema hospital morgue has been affected, schools in town cannot operate normally due to the outage as cost of diesel and petrol prices are too high to get their generators operating. Government offices have spent thousands to operate standby generators, while most residents have been using hurricane lamps and solar lights.

Families have been put under financial stress as they spend more to power up gensets.

According a few public servants interviewed, on average, a public servant in Kerema receives K1100 fortnightly, since the blackout most of the salary is being spent on petrol or diesel to run a 2KVA genset, this is so costly.

They have called on the provincial authorities to find a long term solution to the ongoing power issue.

When responding to this issue, the Gulf Provincial Government and administration say it is fully reliant on the PPL management to sort out the issue.

It states that the township relies on a generator to supply power as the province is not on the National Grid.

On Friday June 9th, PPL Kerema Manager, Dos Ipanda briefly said the parts for the genset have arrived and PPL mechanics were in town to fit in the parts.

He assured residents that power supply is likely to come back by next week after thorough inspections and testing done this weekend.

Ipanda added that PPL sincerely apologizes for the long delay.