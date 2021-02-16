Keeping COVID-19 out of Simberi

Simberi has remained COVID free despite positive cases in the province – some within the district.

In a statement, General Manager, Jason Robertson, attributes the positive situation to great cooperation and compliance by employees, contractors and the local community.

“I thank all employees, business partners, Simberi Maimais (chiefs) and the community for understanding the situation and adhering to measures put in place by the government and St Barbara to ensure Simberi remains COVID-free.

“Together, we have managed to keep the coronavirus off the island and we need to maintain our efforts and focus until COVID-19 is no longer a pandemic. We know there is community transmission in PNG and in the region we are in, so we have to remain diligent,” stressed Mr Robertson.

Simberi COVID-19 protocols include mandatory face masks on site and in vehicles where social distancing cannot be observed. This measure is also applied to local community members entering the Camp area and interacting with the company and business partners. Community masks are supplied through an arrangement between St Barbara and the local Simberi Women in Mining (SWIM) group who sews and distributes masks.

Daily temperature checks using both the thermal imagery system and temperature guns are conducted before work commences for all shifts with readings above 37.5 degree Celsius, immediately referred to the clinic for further examination.

Pre-flight rapid tests and temperature checks are also mandatory for employees travelling to and from site. The Australian and PNG governments require travellers to and from either country to complete Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests before travelling. PCR tests for Australian-based St Barbara expatriate employees and business partners are completed at the site clinic prior to travelling out to Port Moresby.

Government measures require expatriate employees to complete a 14-day quarantine period in Port Moresby while St Barbara protocols require national staff to observe seven days isolation on site upon returning from field break. Those in quarantine both on and off the island are tested and cleared before they are released to work.

Basic personal hygiene practices of hand washing and sanitising continue in sleeping quarters, offices, workshops and the mess.

Changing of Rosters Rosters were made to cater for the quarantine measures. National employees are now on a 28/14 day rotation which includes seven days site quarantine while foreign staff are on the eight weeks on, six weeks off roster which includes two weeks quarantine in Australia for Australian-based employees and 14 day quarantine in Port Moresby upon returning to the country.

Robertson says Until the PNG Government decides on its vaccine roll out program, Simberi Operations will continue to observe the current Site and Government measures to keep the business COVID-19-free. St Barbara stands ready to support the National and Provincial Health Departments in the roll out of vaccines in the Tabar Island group communities when the vaccines are made available by the government.

To ensure the community takes ownership of managing the pandemic outside the mine lease, a joint committee was established last year. The Simberi Community COVID-19 Committee (SCCC) comprises community and local government leaders and St Barbara representatives. It ensures all boats coming to Simberi are tracked and directed to specific landing points for all passengers to undergo rapid tests before they are released into the community. The tests are conducted by the St Barbara clinic staff.

The Committee also assists in raising awareness and facilitating an inclusive COVID-19 management approach in the local Simberi community and local government establishment in the Tabar Island Group.