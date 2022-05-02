Keep Students Away From Politics: Tangui

Students’ learning should not be disrupted for political gatherings, whether it is just for flag raising or giving leis to invited guests.

Tangui said the education division is aware of early political campaigns that are including students in their programs.

“All students must be in the school, teachers must be in the school,” he stressed.

“To lure our children and other teachers saying, ‘there’s going to be an activity and we want to use the primary school here to do this’, we will send the police to disperse the crowd because schools are not their political grounds.

“Children are future leaders, they must be given their education.”

Tangui further said if a teacher has been selected to be a polling official, proper arrangements must be made to have a stand-in teacher.

“Election duty is state duty; everybody must do it together. So if like, four teachers from Omili are selected, the rest will be on duty; they will not take part.

“For voting of a candidate, we will have shifts. So the first lot of teachers – maybe eight – can go and vote from 8 o’clock to 12 o’clock, the other eight teachers from 1 o’clock to 4 o’clock.

“They have a right to vote; we cannot stop them. But we cannot close the school and say ‘all of you go and vote’. No, that’s not on.”

Tangui further said the provincial education board will deal with teachers who disrupt learning to support their candidates.

He urged the public to report education officials who are engaging in such practices.