Keep Safe From COVID-19: Manning

He said the reality for the country and the world is that COVID-19 is a fact of life and all people must exercise caution as they move around.

“This is the time of year when our people look forward to going home to our villages and communities around our country. Many of us wait all year until December, so we can see those who have given us all so much in our lives, to repay their kindness and love by being home with them,” Controller Manning said.

He urged everyone to be careful when going back home so that they do not take COVID-19 to loved one.

“COVID-19 has already killed many Papua New Guineans and made thousands of our people sick. We have done better than other countries around the world, where more than five million people have died.

“There is no stopping COVID-19 right now, it is here to stay. But every man and woman in our country has the power in their hands to slow the spread of COVID-19 and the disease that it causes,” Controller Manning said.

He said: “If you have any cold symptoms it is your responsibility to step back from family and loved ones so that you do not make them sick. You must go to a health clinic and get a test to see if you have COVID-19. You really do not want to be spreading sickness in your community.”

Controller Manning said his message was particularly important for people who are travelling home on public transport and every passenger must take precautions.

“The airlines know the rules for passenger safety and they will ensure that these are followed. The greatest risk is if you are travelling home over road, particularly if you are going on a PMV or other public transport.

“Even if you do not feel that you have any symptoms, it is very important that you wear a facemask while you are on a bus. The reason is that most people who get COVID-19 do not even know they have it for a few days, but during this time they are spreading COVID-19 to other people.”

Controller Manning said everyone must learn to live with it for the years to come and stay alive.

“Just because we have to live with COVID-19 does not mean that give up, it is totally the opposite. We must continue to fight for the health of our loved ones and do everything we can to keep them safe.

The National Control Centre will continue to maintain its core functions working day and night over Christmas and New Year to keep our people safe.

“May this time bring you and your family joy and peace, and may you stay safe during this challenging time in our history as we face this global pandemic together.”