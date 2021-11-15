Kee Remains Acting Administrator

The court ordered that pursuant to Section 19 of the Supreme Court Act, the enforcement of the orders of November 1, 2021 made by His Honor, Justice Yagi in proceeding Originating Summons (JR) 59 of 2021: Michael Temai vs James Marape and others, is stayed pending the hearing and determination of this appeal.

The costs of and incidental to the application for stay filed November 5, 2021 shall be costs in the appeal.

Acting Simbu Provincial Administrator, Sebastian Kee in a media conference said the appeal application is on foot and he will remain as the acting administrator pending the appeal application.

“In the meantime, I remain as the duly provincial administrator for Chimbu Province. Any dealings or arrangements with the Simbu Provincial Administration must come from my office for consistency and implementation of the service delivery and decision-making.

Mr Kee further stressed that any commitments or decisions in regards to business operations in Simbu must come from his office only.

“If anything done outside of my approval, then the provincial administration is not responsible for any dealings,” he said.

Mr Kee also called on all public servants in the province to return to work and stop taking sides and let the Court deal with the matter.

On November 1, 2021, the National Court granted the orders for the reinstatement of Michael Temai as the Provincial Administrator.

However, Mr Kee has appealed for a review at the Supreme Court, which stayed the decision of the National Court pending the appeal case.