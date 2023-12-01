Kebau sworn in, replaces Tari in BHOR

Expressing gratitude, Kebau paid homage to the late Thomas Tari, vowing to continue his legacy in South Bougainville.

Kebau emphasized the collective effort required to combat law and order issues in the region. He saluted the trust placed on him by the people of Torokina, Bana, Siwai, and Buin.

Facing the challenge of a limited timeframe before the next ABG General Election, Kebau remains confident in achieving goals among South Bougainville Former Combatants.

He looks forward to collaborative efforts with Junior Dake and Tanahan, aiming for a unified approach to address community concerns.

Kebau pledged to work closely with leaders, ward members, and community governments. His commitment extends to collaborating with the Toroama-Nisira government for the implementation of the Bougainville Peace Agreement and ABG benchmarks.

Kebau’s main focus will be on veterans' empowerment and independence, law and order coordination, economic transparency, accountability, good governance, cooperation among ABG, National Government, and NGOs.

Additionally, he aims to address issues related to Bougainville's natural resources and promote unity for outstanding matters, especially in the Konnou area.