Kavieng Wharf To Undergo Repairs

PNG Ports Corporation Board Chairman, Kepas Wali briefed New Ireland Governor, Sir Julius Chan in a recent meeting in Kavieng.

Mr Wali said under the scope of works, Kavieng wharf which was in very poor condition will be repaired and extended by another 50 meters to improve port services and safety under the National Ports upgrading program.

Governor Sir Julius Chan in his remarks reiterated the provincial government’s plan for a completely new site development of an international free port to capitalize on the strategic location of Kavieng.

He said the new site will be situated along the major shipping lanes connecting the Asian nations including China and Japan to boost the tourism potential in the province and region.

The Governor said the Kavieng international wharf captured in the 1995 Lihir MoA has been talked about for many years with a preference for new site development.

“This would make way with no obstruction for the planned development of the waterfront and the Kavieng City Esplanade stretching from the existing Kavieng wharf to the Malagan International Hotel now currently under construction,” Governor Chan said.

He also thanked the assistance of the Australian Government to the PNG Government in this project.