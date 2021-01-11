Kavieng flights cancelled

In a statement, the airline said unrest at the Kavieng Airport has resulted in this decision.

“Passengers who have made prior bookings are advised to please contact your travel agent to reconfirm and update your flights,” said the airline.

“PNG Air will inform travellers via our media channels for further updates as the situation unfolds.

“We thank you for your cooperation and understanding.”

It is believed landowners have closed the airport due to overdue unpaid levies.

The group is currently conducting a peaceful sit-in protest.

(Picture by Brendon Bauelua)