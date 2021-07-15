Kavieng development plan presented

Chairman and PNG Treasurer, Ian Ling-Stuckey, said with some additional fine tuning of policy statements together with finalised updates of baseline data for agriculture, health and education sectors, their KDDA development plan will be ready for implementation in 2022-2027.

“The KDDA will hit the ground running,” said Ling-Stuckey.

This was highlighted in a meeting with Secretary for Planning, Koney Samuel, in the presence of KDDA CEO, David Lens, and District Planner, Madelyn Matautu.

CEO Lens highlighted key priority projects for Kavieng district, with project formulation documentation (PFD) completed and seeking funding support from DNPM to be implemented this year.

Secretary Koney, in response, said Kavieng district’s revised plan needed to be sanctioned as a legitimate planning document by his Department, who are custodians of all Government plans, including provincial and district plans.

Secretary Koney further elaborated, as custodians of government plans, they will amalgamate all plans and align them with GoPNG’s Medium Term Development Plan III so they all have a cascading effect and relate to each other for ease of referencing, funding, as well as monitoring and evaluations.

These plans are all related and they service or meet Vision 2050 goals.

Lens assured the Secretary that Kavieng’s plans were aligned with the Government’s MTDP3.

“All we need now is funding and increasing the capacity of our four LLG administrations to ensure they were positioned to implement the Kavieng five-year district development plan and remain relevant in their rural settings,” stated Lens.

Secretary Samuel welcomed the opportunity to meet with the KDDA delegation and pledged to visit Kavieng District to inspect signature PIP projects undertaken.

He further committed to providing his department’s support to assist KDDA fast track outstanding PFD documents for the many schools in Kavieng.

(KDDA chairman, Ian Ling-Stuckey, KDDA CEO, David Lens, and District Planner, Madelyn Matautu, presenting their development plan to Secretary Koney Samuel at Treasury on Sunday, July 11th)