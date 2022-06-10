Kavieng DDA Clarifies Asset Ownership

The assets including vehicles and boats were given to communities, schools and individuals.

KDDA issued this clarification in response to a statement issued by Kavieng’s education sector on the use of school trucks funded by the KDDA.

The Authority cautioned the relevant officer(s) against interfering with KDDA funded assets.

“The KDDA Board Decision No.236/2022, effectively resolved that all assets issued by it remained the ownership of the recipients.

“In the case of school trucks, these are also owned by the board of management and parents and friends (P&F) whilst the head teacher and BOM manage school trucks on behalf of its shareholders,” said the Authority.

“These terms and conditions are conveyed publicly at all presentation of school trucks but given that certain public servants seem to want to politicise these assets and now at the last minute, take unlawful control. It would be wise for the KDDA to ensure a formal agreement is now executed with all schools, to prevent their further politicisation.”

The KDDA has lodged its concerns with the Minister for Education and his Secretary, and has called on all operators of KDDA funded trucks, including schools, to report any unlawful attempts to interfere with their normal and regular use.