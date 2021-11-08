Kavieng boat drifts to Manus

Provincial Police Commander, chief inspector David Yapu, met with them on Saturday, November 6th, on Nauna Island.

The survivors from Emirau Island, in the Murat LLG, travelled to Kavieng on October 26th when they encountered an issue with their engine.

“They drifted out at sea for five days and the current pushed them back to Manus waters and they finally ended up at one of the small islands at Nauna, in the Rapatona LLG,” said PPC Yapu.

PPC Yapu met with one of the survivors, Nedley Leban, and spoke to him about the ordeal.

Leban said there were 14 passengers on the boat, comprising of eight men, four women and two children.

They left Emirau Island on the morning of Tuesday, October 26th, and were heading towards Kavieng town when they developed an engine problem.

They survived on watermelon, pumpkin and dry coconuts with little water for five days.

“The sea was rough and the tide pushed them towards Manus waters, where they ended up at Nauna on October 31st,” said PPC Yapu.

“The Nauna Islanders rescued them and accommodated them at their village.

“The survivors reported the incident to Manus Provincial Disaster office, who assisted them with food and fuel and they are ready to be repatriated back to Emirau Island today (Monday November 8th).

“They were all safe and thanked God for his guidance and protection during the ordeal.”

(Manus Provincial Police Commander, chief inspector David Yapu, left, with some of the survivors)