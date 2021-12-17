Kavieng Benefits From Funding

Treasurer and Chairman of the Kavieng District Development Authority (KDDA), Ian Ling-Stuckey, said during the final KDDA Board Meeting for 2021.

"Kavieng Hospital has received a much needed boost of K15 million while a new paediatric or children's hospital has received K2.5 million for construction. This is on top of a record K10m for Kavieng Town road sealing," said Mr Ling-Stuckey.

He said the scope of works for Kavieng Hospital would include renovations for the paediatric and existing wards, improving health facilities including water & sewage, waste disposal and procurement and installation of health equipment.

The Minister also advised board members that the Kavieng power supply problem would be resolved after the purchase of at least two new Hyundai generators at a cost of K2 million, with at least another two generators to service the Tikana LLG area.

"We are receiving little support and no cooperation from the NIP Provincial Government, who seem to have fallen asleep when it's time to get Kavieng Town moving, except for a few hundred meters of road sealing that's taken five years to complete and just before an election,” Mr Ling-Stuckey added.