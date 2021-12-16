Kavieng Airport Upgrade Progressing

The airport will resume jet aircraft after the completion of asphalt works on the runway at the end of the month.

NAC says the maintenance work on the runway pavement is critical to ensure the airport is safe and secure for passengers and most importantly complies with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards and the Civil Aviation.

“NAC recognizes that the upgrading works at Kavieng Airport is affecting air traffic movement in and out of the province during this festive season which is the busiest time of the year, however we emphasize that the work on the runway is critical.”

The work on the runway also see the length of the runway reduced by 917 meters, hence reducing the size of the aircraft to Dash 8.

NAC says it acknowledges and thank the traveling public for its understanding and patience during his time.

The Kavieng Airport Upgrade project is implemented by NAC through the Civil Aviation Development Program and is supported by the PNG Government and the Asian Development Bank.