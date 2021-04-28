Kavieng Airport upgrade

Minister Agisa said the team from the National Airport Corporation (NAC) visited the province recently to inspect the 1.4km airport extension upgrade and redevelopment valued at K91.85 million. This is set to be completed by July 2022.

Other issues that were discussed during the visit was the outstanding K15 million owed to the Kavieng Airport landowners, of which a K3 million cheque was paid to landowners during the ground breaking ceremony on July 6th, 2020.

However, the landowners are upset over monies owed to them by the National Government when the cheque presented to them was dishonored by the bank.

To date, landowners are still waiting for the compensation payment for the use of land. Minister Agisa has called on the provincial government to write an official letter to address this issues.

Governor Sir Julius Chan said his people have been patient for a long time and wants them to be compensated K15 million instead of the K10 million earmarked by the Government.

“It is important that our people are properly compensated for their land, they have not yet received anything. K10 million was what the Government had committed, however, this must be increased to K15 million.”

So far the airport works is progressing and is 15 per cent complete. The upgrade works include the runway extension, construction of runway lights, airport market, NAC office and buildings.