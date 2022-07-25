Kaupa Update Today

While videos of the violent attacks flooded social media, so did the blame game of who instigated this.

Sitting Member for Port Moresby North East, John Kaupa and his supporters were alleged to have been involved. This morning Kaupa summoned the media to his home to clear his name.

However, the press conference did not eventuate because Kaupa’s supporters who were heavily armed with dangerous weapons, became restless when a fight broke out at the Six Mile market, near his home.

TVWan was not allowed to capture any footage inside the member’s private property, but were able to film damaged vehicles and injuries that several of his supporters sustained from Sunday’s incident.

Kaupa also spoke to his supporters to leave election related issues to the law, and to stay clear of the incidents occurring around the city.

Meantime, Police were on the ground at mid-day today to maintain order. Six-mile shops and market spaces are closed and deserted. Schools did not open today, while other businesses have been forced to send workers home.