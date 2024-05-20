Kaugere Academy project progressing

Foreign Affairs Minister and Member for Moresby South, Justin Tkatchenko MP, recently inspected the ongoing construction.

He expressed confidence that the staff accommodation block, comprising 12 self-contained units for staff of both the primary and secondary school, will be completed by September pending final approvals from NCDC, the Building Board, and the Education Department. Each unit will feature two bedrooms, a kitchen, a lounge, and toilet and shower facilities.

Minister Tkatchenko emphasized the importance of providing high-quality education and ensuring the well-being of the staff, particularly the teachers.

He stated that the new accommodation is expected to boost staff morale and contribute to maintaining high standards at the institution. Security for staff and school property within the premises was also highlighted as a priority.

Additionally, the rehabilitation of Komuta Crescent and Forster Street is set to improve access to and from the school for parents and children. These roadworks are part of the ongoing efforts to enhance infrastructure in the Moresby South suburbs.

Minister Tkatchenko acknowledged the support and partnership of NCD Governor Powes Parkop and NCDC in contributing to the area's progress and the delivery of essential services.