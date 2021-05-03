Kassman Chamber President

Kassman, who is Public Affairs and External Communications Manager of Total E&P PNG Limited, served as the Vice President of the chamber for the past 3 years, and takes over from Gerea Aopi CBE.

Kassman thanked Aopi for his contribution to the mining and petroleum industry.

He said Aopi always guided the discourse ensuring being cognizant with national interests, when the chamber represented its diverse membership and promoted the industry.

“He served with class and distinction. He was measured, thoughtful and compassionate, and, when required, he was frank and direct,” said Kassman.

Speaking on the future of the mining and petroleum sector and chamber, Kassman said the chamber plays a crucial role in providing discourse on major national issues and it represents members who are always ready to step in to assist the leadership in times of national calamity.

Photo: Chamber of Mines & Petroleum