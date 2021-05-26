Karamui procurement committee

Chief Executive Officer of the NPC, Simon Bole, acknowledged the members of the committee, telling them that the NPC board has appointed them to be the district representative.

The swearing-in and signing of oath was witnessed by Member for Karamui-Salt-Nomane, Geoffrey Kama.

CEO Bole told the members that the signing of the oath declares that they are officially the board members.

“The first district procurement committee has been established as well but many years ago, we never had district procurement committees. So the current government has used their wisdom to delegate the board powers to the districts,” said Bole.

Bole congratulated the members as pioneers of their district procurement committee.

“It is a very important event because previously the board used to proceed with the board meetings and all these other things like awarding contracts and so on, in this boardroom. We only have Central Tenders Board previously doing procurement for all provinces and districts.”

He said with the swearing-in, the board has already dedicated the powers to the committee.

Karamui-Salt-Nomane MP, Geoffrey Kama, advised the committee to be diligent in their work.

“We have come a long way….rolling out projects in the electorate is hard, you know coming down to Moresby and going to Kundiawa because we come from a far more remote electorate in the province. And now that we have this board in place, I think we will be able to deliver our projects at one time,” Kama said.