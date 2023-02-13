Kapris to continue work left by former MP

He made these comments when officiating the handover take over ceremony of the District Development Authority's (DDA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) recently.

"I am not here to challenge the former MP or to neglect the good work that he had started during his term but I intend to make sure that these development projects are completed so that the people of Maprik can benefit from them," he said.

Kapris told the people of Maprik who were present to witness the occasion that he has so much faith and trust that the new CEO Stanley Mangulik will serve in the best interest of the people.

"Your new CEO Stanley Mangulik has had his fair share of experiences in the areas of finance and management and after this day, he will be here in the district to commence work.

CEO Mangulik thanked Kapris and the rest of the DDA members for entrusting him with this role adding that he will not let the people of Maprik down and deliver services lacking in the district.

"I would like to thank the Member for this great opportunity and tell you all that I am ready to stay and work with the people," he said.

Senior public servants who attended included the Town Mayor Paul Dingu, Police Station Commander, and district representatives from the sectors including, Education, Health and Agriculture.

Kapris has also urged the public servants to respect and work with the new District Administrator, Stanley Mangulik.