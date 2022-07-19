Kapavore retains seat in landslide win

The member was declared after 2:30pm on Monday, 18th July after primary count 55, polling 11, 949 votes at the West Mamusi Council Chamber.

“Pomio has been known for conducting as a free, fair and safe elections since 1975 and I appeal that we continue this,” said an elated Kapavore.

“I want to thank you my people of Pomio for giving me this mandate. I will do my best for you in the next five years,” he added.

First runner-up was National Alliance candidate Benedict Tati who polled 5, 761 votes, while Independent candidate Paul Tiensten trailed in third with 3,935 votes.

Kapavore was the first declared member in East New Britain and also the first for the PNC Party.

He was first elected to the 9th National Parliament in a by-election in May 2015 following the dismissal of the then member Paul Teinsten. Kapavore was then reelected to the 10th Parliament in 2017 with 8,225 votes.