Kapavore justifies move to PANGU

Reaffirming the party executives’ statement, Kapavore said he was privileged to be part of the PNC party right after the 2015 by-election of the Pomio Open seat.

He thanked the PNC Party leader and former Prime Minister, Peter O’Neill, for the leadership and opportunity given to him, as this has helped him in his leadership to bring development into the once least developed district in PNG, over the past 8 years.

Kapavore said it was not an easy decision for him but the invitation was made after the 2022 National Elections, and he had to sought advice and support from his district development authority board members, before making his final decision to join PANGU.

As a Pomio DDA Board member, Melkoi LLG President, Thomas Osa, said the board is happy that their chairman has made this decision to move to the government side because the district needed to move, but at a faster rate than at present.

He also commended the PNC leadership of former Prime Minister Peter O’Neill, saying the recognition has seen a lot of development in this rural district.