Kapao LLG calls for police station

While the Kapao LLG station is slowly taking shape, police reservist, Antipas Giatrus, outlined the pressing issue of law and order.

Giatrus has been working there as a police reservist for eight years, with less than 10 other colleagues.

And with no police station, suspects are taken to Bulolo district for lockup, which is another costly exercise, especially when there is no police vehicle.

“Polis stesin na polis kar i mas stap bikos ol lukim olsem em bikpla ishu. (A police station and police vehicle is needed.)

“Kar blo administration i mas stap, polis Kar i mas stap, ambulance i mas stap bikos haus sik em tu em stap. Lo sait blo law and order, ol 15-pla kaunsila save tok pait strong lo displa. (The administration and police need their own vehicles, while the health centre needs an ambulance.)

“So ol 15-pla kaunsila, nid blo ol em, polis stesin mas kamap. (The 15 councilors have highlighted that they need a police station.)

“Em bikpla samting. Em bai sevim laif blo kominiti lo ples.” (This is a great need. It will save the lives of people here in the village.)

The district’s police headquarters is at Menyamya station, which is hours away compared to Bulolo, not to mention the harsh road conditions that bog down vehicles.

Giatrus estimated that Kapao Rural has been without an ambulance and law and order facilities for over two decades.

Ward Nine councilor of Pasea village, Jacob Joseph, supported Giatrus’ call for a police station, adding they also need their own courthouse.

“Nau ya, mipla tingting strong lo kirapim stesin lo displa ples,” he stated. (We are making an effort to establish our LLG station here.)

“Wanem trabol wanem hevi kamap, bai gat kot haus sanap lo wanwan ples. Mi karim law and order ministry na mi save tingting planti lo displa. (There should be a courthouse to deal with issues at each of the villages. I occupy the law and order ministry and I think a lot on this.)

“Na wok polis ya, em tok tru lo displa. Hevi em i stap. (And the policing issue is true. It exists.)

“Hevi kamap lo ples na mipla kisim kam lo LLG stesin ya, stesin wokman ino stap gut long wanem, mani em nogat na nogat ofis.” (Whenever an issue arises in the village and we bring it to the station, there are no officers here to attend to us because there is no money, there is no office.)

The LLG officers are calling on the LLG president to fight for their rights at Tutumang Haus.