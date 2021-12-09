Kaogo: A Teacher, A Visionary

Instead, his son stepped in to receive his hard-earned certificate.

Pius Kaogo, 57, from Kapo Village of West Kove in the Kaliai Kove LLG of West New Britain Province joined WNBP Elementary School training program in 2007 and passed out in 2010 without an official graduation. After completion of his courses, he went home to take up the role of Teacher in Charge at Kapo Elementary School for 10 years.

Sadly, he fell ill and passed away on October 31, a month before before his graduation.

Kingsley Mahuvu, a former police officer whose wife was among those that graduated, witnessed the moment Kaogo’s son went to receive his father’s certificate, and shared it on Facebook. The post has since been shared over 300 times.

“It was emotional during the graduation, when the young man rose from his seat in a graduation gown meant for his father, after his father’s name was announced to receive his teaching certificate,” Mahuvu wrote.

“He looked up at the podium and lowered his head as he walked up (the) grass aisle towards the podium.

Before stepping up the stairs, he picked the edge of his gown and covered his faced, broke down and wept openly. He wept not of tears of joy but tears of sorrow and sadness. The pain and anguish drained him of his strength making him unable to walk up the stairs of the podium, another elderly graduand behind him moved in to support him up the stairs onto the podium to receive his late father's teaching certificate.”

Kaogo’s eldest daughter, Vanessa Gori, described her father as a great man who had a big heart for education in West New Britain.

“During his service as an elementary school teacher, he undertook a lot of projects. Under his leadership, the school built two permanent classrooms and they were planning to fence the school and have a permanent gate when he passed on.”

“His last visit to me in Kimbe was in early October 2021 to collect his proposal that he had given me to type. He was going to submit it to the provincial government for financial assistance for the school’s fencing.”

“He told me he would be back in December for his graduation. He was so excited. He said after 10 years of teaching as an unregistered teacher, next year he would be a registered teacher.”

“A week after he got back to the village, he fell ill and shortly after, he passed.

Gori said her father also had a Diploma in Early Childhood Education from the University of Goroka and the concerns he had regarding education has motivated a lot of young people back in their village to complete their education for a better future. It has especially motivated his children who continue to strive to fulfill their father’s vision.