Kandep open seat declaration on hold

The judicial recount of ballot papers was ordered by the Supreme Court in December 2020 after incumbent and second runner-up of the 2017 General Election, Don Polye challenged the election results in court.

Justice David Cannings granted to hear the motion next Tuesday, 13th of April 2021.

He said court is obliged to hear both parties argue on the matter.

In what was supposed to be the declaration of results after a long court battle by petitioner Don Polye, current sitting MP Alfred Manase through his lawyer sought another application on Wednesday afternoon disputing the latest judicial recount of the election.

Alfred Manase argued that the recount was not conducted with the Supreme Court order of December 2020.

Among other discrepancies, Manase through his lawyer argued that three ballot boxes were counted despite a court ruling instructing that the three boxes be excluded in the counting.

“They counted three boxes which were not supposed to be counted under the court orders so we have filed an application. As soon as the results are fine then we will raise those issues in the National and Supreme Courts. It’s still early days”, said Manase.

However, Polye’s lawyer stood his ground that the results had already been signed by scrutineers and that the court sitting on Wednesday was to present the results and make formal declaration.

Outside the court room, petitioner Don Polye expressed that it was not the outcome he had expected but welcomed the decision.

“I still respect court decisions. The results are in order, it shows that I led with the scores intact but the other party thinks that they would like to discuss the results that have been presented to the court through a motion”, said Polye.

The declaration of results from the judicial recount is on hold, pending the hearing of motion on Tuesday.