Kaiwi to stand trial at National Court

Magistrate, Tracey Ganaii, made the ruling this morning (March 26th).

Bhosip Kaiwi, 26, from Jiwaka Province was charged with one count of willful murder in the death of his partner and mother of his children, Jenelyn Kennedy.

The court heard that the late Jenelyn medical report and photographs from the autopsy report indicated that she sustained fatal head injuries and internal bleeding.

Further, the late Jenelyn sustained grievous bodily harm allegedly caused by her partner.

Magistrate Ganaii says based on the record of interviews Kennedy and Kaiwi had a violent relationship.

Ganaii says there was enough evidence to commit the case for trial at the higher court.

Late Jenelyn Kennedy from Gulf and Australian parentage died at a tender age of 19 , on Monday 22nd of June 2020.

Kaiwi remains in custody.