Kaintiba Plans For New Administration

The hinterlands will be divided to have another local level government (Wake) enabling the creation of a new district for the region.

The proposal presented by Gulf Governor, Chris Haiveta early this year to the Electoral Boundaries Commissioner, Francis Kaigerua in Kerema and is before the Committee to survey and to decide on.



Governor Haiveta, highlighted that the change will not take place now but later.

“We have given our proposal to the National Electoral Boundaries Committee however, these changes will need thorough survey, common role updates and awareness in the selected areas,” he said.



Governor Haiveta said that it is about time our people in the hinterlands have an administration of their own, due to the remoteness of the geographical location.



“This governments job is to identify and give our people the power to manage on their own because of the fact that the current Kerema District Administration looks after the whole of Central Kerema, East Kerema, Kaintiba and Kotidanga which is a handful,” said Governor Haiveta.



He said by 2027, the new proposed districts including 14 LLGs in both Kerema and Kikori Open plus Wake LLG would join Kaintiba and Kotidanga to form an administration of their own.



Mr Kaigerua said they have included Wake and the rest of the LLGs however, they are awaiting on the National Government to review the proposal and give authorizations to include in the electoral boundaries before any declaration is made.



He said it is a long process but Gulf Province after so many years has made a good move to come up with the implementations for a new administration.



Meanwhile president for Kaintiba LLG, Jerry Yanningo said it is about time his people were given the rights to administer themselves due to the geographical locations that makes it difficult for goods and services to reach them.

“We are supporting the changes because it will give us a chance to discuss and manage ourselves.”