Kagin Uyan Foundation aims to change Madang

Once known for its stunning natural beauty and rich cultural heritage, Madang has unfortunately gained a reputation as one of the most notorious provinces in the country.

This transition can be attributed to several factors that have impacted the province's social, economic, and political landscape.

One of the key factors contributing to the province's decline is the rise in criminal activities. The province has witnessed an increase in various forms of crime, including theft, robbery, drug trafficking, and gang-related violence.

These criminal activities have not only affected the safety and security of the local population but have also deterred potential tourists from visiting the province.

The deteriorating law and order situation in Madang Province can be attributed to a combination of factors. Firstly, socio-economic disparities and high unemployment rates have created an environment conducive to criminal activities. Limited job opportunities and lack of access to basic services have left many individuals vulnerable to engaging in illegal activities as a means of survival.

Additionally, weak law enforcement infrastructure and corruption within the justice system have hindered efforts to combat crime effectively.

Kagin Uyan (Gutpela Pasin/Kind Gesture) Foundation, established by Jeffrey Patal known as the Black Man, after his Black Man company, has been advocating for change in Madang whilst walking the talk.

In the past months, he has been very active in moving around the town area with a loud hailer, calling on youths to stop petty crimes such as pickpocketing, littering and loitering in town. Jeffrey can be seen very early in the mornings, with a handful of street kids cleaning sections of town every day.

Jeffery was a Technical Court Reporting Officer at the National Court House of Madang Province, but resigned a few weeks ago to pursue his charity work, as he felt the responsibility increasing.

He uses his company, Black Man Ltd, to facilitate Kagin Uyan’s work.

As an indigenous youth from Madang, his father from Matugar and mother a Bougainvillean, he grew up loving the province he resides in, however, after a couple of years, he has seen the beautiful image of Madang gone to the dogs and he felt a need to step up and try to fix things instead of waiting for the Government.

In the last couple of months since Kagin Uyan’s establishment, significant changes can be seen. The town is cleaner, and there are fewer street kids to be seen, as he has taken them into his home, bought clothes and other necessary belongings for them, assists locals in remote areas to transport their cargo to the town and assists individuals and groups wherever he can.

Many locals who have noticed what this man is doing, are very grateful and say that it is about time, local youths take such initiatives to clean up their town.

Furthermore, political instability and governance challenges have also contributed to the province's decline. Weak governance structures, political interference, and corruption have hindered effective decision-making and resource management.

Addressing the challenges faced by Madang Province requires a multi-faceted approach.

Strengthening law enforcement agencies, improving access to education and employment opportunities, and promoting sustainable development practices are crucial steps towards restoring the province's reputation.