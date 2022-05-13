Kagamuga Airport Open

NAC Managing Director, Rex Kiponge in a press conference yesterday said flights cancellation is the prerogative of Airline companies based on their assessments.

“NAC does not dictate airline companies. The airport is secured and in operation,” he said.

His comments comes after civil unrest in Mt. Hagen, Western Highlands Province on Wednesday over election-related issues.

Mr Kiponge further called on the people of Western Highlands to follow proper processes in grieving their frustrations.

“Let us not use a national event to close the airport facility. Airport is not an avenue for you to air your frustrations,” he added.

Meanwhile, Air Niugini this morning resumed flights to Mt.Hagen with the first flight departing Port Moresby at 9am.

Prime Minister James Marape has also called on the people to mount their complaints to appropriate authorities.

“Resorting to lawlessness in itself is law-breaking. You cannot get a better outcome by resorting to lawlessness. Resort to the proper process to get your disputes solved.”