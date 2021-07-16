Kadan Primary Gets New Library

The new infrastructure was funded through the Namatanai District Development Authority (NDDA) at a cost of K40,000.

Member for Namatanai and Chairman of the NDDA Walter Schnaubelt officially opened the buildings on the 29th of July in front of a crowd of 500 people that included students, staff and parents and communities of Kadan and nearby villages.

Schnaubelt said the infrastructure would help to prepare the next generation and he is happy to lead the way in setting the platform for the next generation’s leaders.

“We are here today to celebrate the infrastructure that is already completed, because we walk the talk,” he added.

Head Teacher Mildred Johnathan said the school is in its tenth year of operation under the leadership of female teachers.

“When I first arrived six years ago, I did not recognize the school because it was in the village and did not look like a school. We have tried to bring changes to make it a school and this year, it has been upgraded to primary school level.”

“We have been accepting grade six under the standard based curriculum for the third consecutive year. With your help, Mr Schnaubelt and the DDA, our children will be educated and we appreciate the support.”