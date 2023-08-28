Kabwum reminds PM of commitment

On behalf of them, the team leader of the Lae to Indagen, Kabwum Road Project, Sebastian Singery, came to Lae to meet with the media and said today, four years and six days ago, the PM made a commitment of K100 million to connect Kabwum to the outside world.

To date, the electorate has no roads, and can only be reached using third-level airlines, or commuters are forced to risk their lives crossing the notorious Vitiaz Strait.

“The current road we are working on is the priority of the incumbent Governor, Luther Wenge. He is using his Provincial Services Improvement Program (PSIP) funds to fund that road so I’d like to appeal to the Prime Minister to support our governor and fulfil his commitment of K100 million,” said Singery.

“This road will be challenging when it comes into construction because we have a lot of mountains and the altitude is very high; maybe 3,000m-4,000m above sea level.

“I know that our PM will be in the province next week. I would appeal to him if he could follow our governor to Kabwum on Thursday and launch that project and maybe honour his commitment.”

K1 million was allocated by the provincial government to conduct feasibility studies and launch the Lae-Indagen Road project.

Early this month, thirty-two trekkers were transported to Suguza Gap in the Nabak hinterlands, equipped with GPS trackers, to conduct social mapping and surveying for the proposed road project.

They traversed the treacherous Saruwaged Range and returned last week.

(Picture by Maisen Hungito)